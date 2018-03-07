Blue Star Flag lowered as Chicopee firefighter returns from Air Force deployment

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday morning, the City of Chicopee officially welcomed home one of their service members, who has been deployed overseas since last July.

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Michael Gelinas returned home safely from his deployment in Kuwait just a few weeks ago. He is also a Chicopee firefighter.

Members of the community came together to watch as he lowered the Blue Star Flag that was flying at the Chicopee Fire Department in his honor. The flag is displayed by families who have members serving in the Armed Forces, during periods of war or hostilities involving the US.

“It was great.. honorable,” Gelinas said of the flag. “It was awesome the department did that for us. The chief, the XO and union all backed it. My family and my daughter saw the flag up every day. When my daughter drove to school, she said, ‘That’s my daddy’s flag.'”

Gelinas is now back to work at the Chicopee Fire Department. This was the first time a Blue Star Flag hung at the department.

Gelinas also expressed his gratitude for all servicemen members and veterans who have protected our country.