CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – At least 1,000 residents are without power as the snowstorm continues in western Massachusetts on Wednesday.

The Eversource Outage Map shows 497 customers in Southwick, 168 customers in Springfield, and 831 customers in West Springfield are currently without power.

There is no word on when power will be restored.

22News will continue to track this and bring you updates as more information becomes available.