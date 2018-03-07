Accused cop killer – “no remorse”

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A man accused of killing a Boone County deputy made his first appearance in court on Wednesday.

Anthony Baumgardt, 21, faces multiple charges following the murder of Deputy Jacob Pickett on Friday.

On Wednesday afternoon, Baumgardt appeared in court for the first time.

Before the hearing, Baumgardt swayed in his chair, yawned and asked out loud, “what time is it?”

While in court, Baumgardt repeatedly asked Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen if he could ask him a question. Nielsen didn’t respond.

Baumgardt asked the judge if he could enter a guilty plea today. The judge entered a “not guilty” plea on his behalf and Baumgardt could change it within twenty days.

He also asked the judge if he could seek the death penalty on his own. The judge advised him not to make any more comments.

When the judge set a trial date in July 2018, Baumgardt responded, “how many months away is that?”

Nielsen said Baumgardt said he had “no remorse” as he entered the courthouse and said “no comment” as he left.