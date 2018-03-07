Accumulating snowfall keeping residents in the Berkshires indoors

LEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Even though a lot of stores are closed, the Berkshires are used to getting higher amounts of snow.

22News spoke with one man who doesn’t mind it.



“The winters are variable,” said Paul Shelhnar of Lenox. “This winter we’re having quite a bit if snow. We’ve gotten quite a little bit. It’s the wet heavy snow. We’re lucky there are no power outages like they’ve had in the Eastern part of the state. You know it is what it is.”



There was snowfall in the Berkshires all day Wednesday and not many people were outside.

The snow is expected to really pick up late Wednesday evening into Thursday.