WMAS Radiothon for Baystate Children’s Hospital getting underway

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday and Wednesday, you can make a difference for patients at Baystate Children’s Hospital.

At 6:00 A.M., the 17th annual 94.7 WMAS Radiothon will begin. On both Tuesday and Wednesday, operators will be standing by at the hospital to accept donations, and throughout the fundraiser, you will be able to hear from patients and their families.

You will also have the opportunity to join the Miracle Maker Club, by making a recurring pledge of at least $20 per month, or by making a one-time donation. A toy or game in your name will also be delivered to a pediatric patient at Baystate Children’s Hospital.

Baystate is one of 170 fundraising Children’s Miracle Network hospitals. Last year’s event raised nearly $234,000 for the hospital.

If you would like to donate, call (413) 794-1111.

Click here to make a donation online!