Winter Storm Warning: Wednesday into Thursday with significant accumulation expected

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A colder Nor’easter will bring snow to all of western Massachusetts over two days.
A minimum of 6 inches of snow will fall across the area with some areas picking up more than a foot, especially in the hills west of the Connecticut River.
Here’s what we’re expecting:
Timing:
- Wednesday 3AM-2PM: Flurries and light snow showers
- Wednesday 2PM-6PM: Increasingly heavy snow
- Wednesday 6PM-Thursday 7AM: Heaviest snow, gusty winds
- Thursday Rest of the Day: Flurries and snow showers linger, minor additional accumulation
Precipitation Type:
- Mostly snow
- Chance for some rain to briefly mix in over the Lower Pioneer Valley
- Lighter/fluffy snow in the Berkshires
- Stickier/wetter snow south and east
Snowfall accumulation:
- 6-12″ for most
- Some areas receive more than a foot in the hills west of the Connecticut River and into Berkshire County
- Here’s our snowfall forecast map
- Some uncertainty regarding how much warm air impacts snowfall and whether a “dry slot” keeps amounts lower in the Lower Pioneer Valley
Travel Impacts:
- Wednesday Morning Commute: Minimal impacts, snow will be light and scattered so roads should mostly be wet
- Wednesday Evening Commute: Increasingly snowy
- Thursday Morning Commute: Snow winding down, but many side roads will still be snow covered from the heavy snow overnight
Snowfall Map
Interactive Radar