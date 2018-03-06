Winter Storm Warning: Wednesday into Thursday with significant accumulation expected

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A colder Nor’easter will bring snow to all of western Massachusetts over two days.

A minimum of 6 inches of snow will fall across the area with some areas picking up more than a foot, especially in the hills west of the Connecticut River.

Here’s what we’re expecting:

Timing:

Wednesday 3AM-2PM: Flurries and light snow showers

Wednesday 2PM-6PM: Increasingly heavy snow

Wednesday 6PM-Thursday 7AM: Heaviest snow, gusty winds

Thursday Rest of the Day: Flurries and snow showers linger, minor additional accumulation

Precipitation Type:

Mostly snow

Chance for some rain to briefly mix in over the Lower Pioneer Valley

Lighter/fluffy snow in the Berkshires

Stickier/wetter snow south and east

Snowfall accumulation:

6-12″ for most

Some areas receive more than a foot in the hills west of the Connecticut River and into Berkshire County

Here’s our snowfall forecast map

Some uncertainty regarding how much warm air impacts snowfall and whether a “dry slot” keeps amounts lower in the Lower Pioneer Valley

Travel Impacts:

Wednesday Morning Commute: Minimal impacts, snow will be light and scattered so roads should mostly be wet

Wednesday Evening Commute: Increasingly snowy

Thursday Morning Commute: Snow winding down, but many side roads will still be snow covered from the heavy snow overnight

