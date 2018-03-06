Winter Storm Warning: Wednesday into Thursday with significant accumulation expected

Snow will be fluffier in the hills and a bit stickier in the lower Pioneer Valley

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A colder Nor’easter will bring snow to all of western Massachusetts over two days.

A minimum of 6 inches of snow will fall across the area with some areas picking up more than a foot, especially in the hills west of the Connecticut River.

Here’s what we’re expecting:

Timing:

  • Wednesday 3AM-2PM: Flurries and light snow showers
  • Wednesday 2PM-6PM: Increasingly heavy snow
  • Wednesday 6PM-Thursday 7AM: Heaviest snow, gusty winds
  • Thursday Rest of the Day: Flurries and snow showers linger, minor additional accumulation

Precipitation Type:

  • Mostly snow
  • Chance for some rain to briefly mix in over the Lower Pioneer Valley
  • Lighter/fluffy snow in the Berkshires
  • Stickier/wetter snow south and east

Snowfall accumulation:

  • 6-12″ for most
  • Some areas receive more than a foot in the hills west of the Connecticut River and into Berkshire County
  • Here’s our snowfall forecast map 
  • Some uncertainty regarding how much warm air impacts snowfall and whether a “dry slot” keeps amounts lower in the Lower Pioneer Valley

Travel Impacts:

  • Wednesday Morning Commute: Minimal impacts, snow will be light and scattered so roads should mostly be wet
  • Wednesday Evening Commute: Increasingly snowy
  • Thursday Morning Commute: Snow winding down, but many side roads will still be snow covered from the heavy snow overnight

