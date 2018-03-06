Western Massachusetts gets ready for snowstorm Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday was the definition of calm before the storm. But it gave people time to get out and get things done.

Hopefully you didn’t get used to the bare ground and grass in your yard as more snow headed our way. Living in New England, most people are used to snowstorms in March, but sometimes they’re really not ready for it.

That’s why the day before a snowstorm you’ll most likely see crowds at gas stations and of course food stores. 22News went to Big Y in Springfield to find it a little more crowded than on a regular day. Sam Chevalier, Store Director at Big Y in Springfield, told 22News, “Today is crazy, it started off that way. We knew it was going to be with the impending doom tomorrow, we’re ready we’re professionals. Everyone’s here for their comfort food, their chickens, chips, and cupcakes.”

Its not just stores that were getting ready for the snow and crowds. It was a busy day at the Department of Public Works in Springfield, where salt trucks were lined up and ready to go for the snow on Wednesday

This could be western Massachusetts’ biggest snowstorm of the season.