SUNDERLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – A water main break in Sunderland could cause delays for drivers on Hadley Road Tuesday.

Sunderland Police posted on their Facebook page that the water main break is at 184 Hadley Road.

They said the road will be down to at least one lane for a while. Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling on this section of road and keep an eye out for equipment and workers in the roadway.