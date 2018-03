CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The scholarship application deadline is fast approaching for students planning careers in journalism.

The Valley Press Club will award up to six, $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors in western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut.

The Press Club itself, and the Republican newspaper also fund scholarships.

Applications can be found in high school guidance offices or click here for more information >>>>

The deadline to apply is April 1.