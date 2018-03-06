Towing companies prepare for Wednesday’s storm

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Cancellations, delays and parking bans are already being announced ahead of Wednesday’s storm.

Between accidents on slick roads and people ignoring parking bans, towing companies said this storm will make for a busy week.

With the start of the snow fall just a few hours away, Interstate Towing in Chicopee was in full preparation mode Tuesday; getting their trucks and their lot ready for a spike in calls due to the severe weather.

Jeremy Procom, owner of Interstate Tower told 22News, “Our wreckers and recovery vehicles will be out in full force, somewhere in the 20 to thirty vehicle range. We’re gonna bring in a lot of crash vehicles, parking ban enforcement. Because of the duration of the storm, it’s going to be a challenge. Our guys are going to be tired, we’re going to rotate them out as best we can.”

During any given snow storm, Interstate said they’ll tow anywhere from 75 to 200 cars due to parking bans. Cities and towns put the bans in place to keep parked cars from interfering clearing the snow.

The state sets the rate for police ordered tows during parking bans at $108 dollars, with $35 dollars a day for storage.

For residents who plan to work Wednesday and Thursday, forgetting about a parking ban could mean a major headache.

“I have seen people break the parking ban, it happens in my own apartment building. People who are parking so they can go to their job. My job, I work at the mall, they don’t close on snow days, so these people are kind of in a hurry, in a pinch,” said Najy Knee of Chicopee.