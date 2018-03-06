Tower Square Hotel up for sale

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Tower Square Hotel in downtown Springfield is up for sale.

The MassMutual Financial Group told 22News the sale of the Tower Square Hotel also includes the sale of the Currents Restaurant and Tower Square Sports Bar, which used to be named Champions.

MassMutual Spokesperson Mike McNamara told 22News they started shopping the property to interested buyers in June of last year. By July, the Marriot ended their affiliation, and the hotel was rebranded the Tower Square hotel.

McNamara would not confirm who they’ve been talking with, but staff inside the hotel told 22News they believe a sale is imminent.

22News placed calls to several prominent hotel owners in the area, but we have not heard back.

In addition to the hotel, Tower Square itself is also up for sale. MassMutual confirmed that even when the building is sold, the contracts with the tenant businesses inside will remain in place.

MassMutual maintains that, despite the sale, they are committed to Springfield. They told 22News they see Springfield’s changing landscape as a good time to sell.