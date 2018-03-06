Survivor Journeys support group to help women cope with breast cancer

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One local organization is helping women with breast cancer through everyday challenges.

Survivor Journeys has created a support group that meets monthly at the Cancer House of Hope in West Springfield.

Women who attend the support group are in different stages of their journey through breast cancer.

Some recently diagnosed, others in remission but all of them find comfort in speaking to others who have fought this same battle.

“A lot of times when you’re going through it, your not sure what steps are involved, or you may feel like your out of control your emotions are crazy,” said Cindy Sheridan Murphy, empowerment coach. “You’re not sure really where to go with them and having the support of others that have been through it.”

If you or someone you know may be interested in attending one of these support groups in the future, click the link above.