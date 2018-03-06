Springfield PD: Man arrested in connection with three armed robberies

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police arrested a man in connection to three armed robberies in the city.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh said 31-year-old Hector Vega was arrested on a warrant Tuesday at his home on Baldwin Street.

Walsh said Vega was wanted in connection to three armed robberies in the past year. Two of them were at Walgreen’s, and one of them was at Big Y.

Walsh said Vega stole some items at the Big Y on St. James Avenue. When he was confronted, Vega allegedly pulled a hypodermic needle from his pocket, uncovered it and threatened an employee.