Potholes still causing car problems for western Massachusetts drivers

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers continue to deal with potholes in western Massachusetts.

22News shot a video of potholes on Route 10 near the Easthampton, Southampton line.

Monday night, 22News showed you a bad pothole on I-91.

Drivers told 22News this time of year, it’s hard to find a road or a town that isn’t dealing with potholes.

22News spoke with one driver about the ongoing pothole problems.

“Like off of Green Street near the Smith Campus, and you come back into main street, I hit a pothole there,” Sascha Bratton of Northampton told 22News. “I don’t think I’ve hit a pothole on the highway, that sounds really dangerous.”

Because it’s still winter, and still relatively cool, many potholes won’t be filled until some time in the spring, when it warms up enough for the hot patch to take.