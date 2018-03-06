Potecting your home before Wednesday’s storm

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday was a dry and quiet day to get your house ready for the snow Wednesday.

One thing you can do to prepare for Wednesday’s snow is make sure you have enough salt and heating items in your home. Heat items include wood pellets and firewood.

If you use central heat, you should keep your heat a little higher than usual because if the power goes out it will still be warm for a little time longer.

22News went to Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam, and found out that with heavy snow, there’s one product that is always good to have to prevent roof issues.

“You might want to consider a roof rake some people who have flat roof carports and that’s a lot of weight we don’t want it to collapse. I would recommend a roof rake,” said Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam store manager Joe Ovelheiro.

You also want to make sure to open up your cabinets to prevent pipes from breaking.

In case the power does go out, make sure you keep your laptops and phones charged as well.