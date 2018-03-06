Photo of serial killer’s victim released

(CTV News) Toronto police have recovered the remains of a seventh individual linked to alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur.

The 66-year-old self-employed landscaper is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of six men who had disappeared from or had ties to Toronto’s gay village.

Police said the latest unidentified remains were found in a planter at the same Toronto property where six other sets of remains were found.

They also released a photograph of a man who they believe is a victim, saying they hoped releasing the image would help identify him.

“We have utilized numerous investigative techniques to identify this individual but so far has been unsuccessful. We have also shown the photo to numerous contacts within the community and have been unsuccessful. I do not want to release this picture and I am doing so as a last resort,” Toronto Detective Sgt. Hank Idsinga said.

McArthur was arrested in January.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2FqHQ7r