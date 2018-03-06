Parking bans in effect across western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – 22News is Working For You with a look at parking bans in effect throughout western Massachusetts ahead of Wednesday’s storm.

Several communities have season-long parking bans in effect. We will continue to update this list as new bans come in.

Agawam: No on-street parking from 12:00 p.m. Wednesday until 12:00 p.m. Thursday

No on-street parking from 12:00 p.m. Wednesday until 12:00 p.m. Thursday Chicopee: No parking on main roads and on the odd side of secondary roads from 8:00 a.m. Wednesday until 5:00 p.m. Thursday

No parking on main roads and on the odd side of secondary roads from 8:00 a.m. Wednesday until 5:00 p.m. Thursday Monson: No on-street parking from 6:00 a.m. Wednesday until 12:00 p.m. Thursday

No on-street parking from 6:00 a.m. Wednesday until 12:00 p.m. Thursday Springfield: No parking on the odd side of the street from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. No parking on the even side of the street from 7:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m.