New England residents planning ahead of another Nor’easter

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With another Nor’easter heading our way, residents rushed to grocery stores to stock up on essentials.

The Big Y in West Springfield had a crowd of shoppers grabbing various items from food to ice melt to shovels.

One West Springfield resident says she doesn’t expect the accumulated snow to stay on the ground all that long.

“The only good thing about it is its not going to last,” Lise Bedard told 22News. “The sun is going to come out and melt it quickly. ‘Ill be glad when spring gets here.”

The first day of Spring is two weeks away.

Western Massachusetts is expecting from 6 to 12 inches of snow.