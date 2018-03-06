Montague Police Chief Charles Dodge to resign

Related Coverage Montague’s Police Chief has been placed on administrative leave for the second time

MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP) – Its the end of an era for the Montague Police Department.

Montague Police Chief Charles Dodge submitted his resignation Monday night after five and a half years as chief. Chief Dodge had been a member of the Montague Police Department since 1993.

“We were kind of sad to hear about the whole episode, but there is so much information missing to the regular taxpayers,” said Charlene Sulda of Montague. “We really don’t know what to think.”

Chip Dodge was at the center of a state investigation in 2016, and was placed on paid leave last year so the town could conduct an internal investigation.

Chief Dodge had been on paid administrative leave since October of 2017. His resignation means that the town will have to find a new and permanent police chief.

Montague SelectBoard Chairman Rich Kuklewicz sent 22News a statement that said, “Charles Dodge will remain on administrative leave through February 2019, but will have no active or passive role in the management of the police department, and will have no authority in his role.”

Kuklewicz said Montague Police Lieutenant Chris Bonnett will continue to serve as “acting police chief” until the town appoints a new police chief. Chief Dodge will receive six months of severance pay.

Kuklewicz could not tell us why Chief Dodge resigned, but he said the SelectBoard conducted an investigation related to the handling of the town’s medical drop box program.