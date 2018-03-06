MGM Springfield to offer high-tech golf simulation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM will be offering a high-tech golf simulation known as “Topgolf” at their Springfield resort.

The Topgolf Swing Suite will feature three high-tech simulators within a 2,800-square-foot suite. It will open onto the resort’s outdoor plaza.

Visitors will be able to play in groups or practice solo. Player’s will step up to a theater-style screen and take their swing in their virtual game.

This will be the third Topgolf experience within MGM resorts. MGM Grand Las Vegas has a four-story flagship Topgolf venue and MGM Detroit has the new Topgolf Swing Suite.

Other entertainment options that will be available at MGM Springfield include a contemporary cinema, bowling lanes, seasonal skating rink, outdoor marketplace, and a partnership with the MassMutual Center.

MGM Springfield is set to open in September of 2018.