MassDOT preparing for Wednesday’s storm

(WWLP) – A winter storm is expected to bring several inches of snow to Massachusetts Wednesday and into Thursday.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is advising drivers to take caution when driving during the storm. They are asking people to take public transportation and make safe and smart decisions when traveling during the storm.

MassDOT said they will be deploying snow and ice operations. Crews are preparing Tuesday in advance for the winter weather and are pretreating roads with brine and magnesium chloride.

The Department also said they are planning deployments of snowplows, spreaders and maintenance equipment.

MassDOT said drivers should lower their speed during the storm and give themselves extra time to reach their destination. They also said to stay behind snow removal equipment on the roadways, and not to “crowd the plow.”