Man arrested after alleged B&E attempt in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police arrested a man who they allegedly caught trying to break into a building.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that police were called to 64 Grove Street for a possible breaking and entering just after 12:00 Sunday afternoon. When officers got there, they found 28 year-old Glen Waller of Leominster walking around the building.

Police ran Waller’s ID, and then arrested him on two warrants. He is now facing several charges, including assault and battery on a police officer, and failure to register as a sex offender.