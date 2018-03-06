Lawmakers considering a bill to allow safe injection sites in the state

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts lawmakers are looking for ways to combat the deadly opioid addiction crisis.

Supporters of supervised injection sites believe they could help users access treatment, reduce overdose deaths and lessen the spread of infectious diseases.

Approximately six people die everyday from an overdose in Massachusetts. Some lawmakers and advocates believe supervised injection sites could help save lives as the state battles the opioid addiction crisis.

Lawmakers are considering a bill that would authorize the sites in Massachusetts. They’re places where people can use pre-obtained drugs under medical supervision.

A panel of law enforcement, medical and public health representatives, spoke in support of the facilities at the State House Tuesday.

Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan said communities in his district, like Northampton and Greenfield, should have a safe place for people to inject.

“It’s a great way to save lives and to get people into treatment,” said Sullivan.

The bill is currently under committee review, but they’re expected to take action later this month.