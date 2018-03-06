Large jackpots drawing people to play the lottery

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of western Massachusetts lottery players are buying their tickets for this week’s drawings.

Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is now up to $265 million, and there’s a $348 million grand prize for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing. No one has hit either jackpot since early January.

Amherst resident Bob Davidson told 22News that he plans to buy a few tickets even though the odds are against him.

“You never know. You can’t win unless you play, right?” Davidson said. “But I don’t want to waste too much money on something that. I have a better chance to get struck by lightning three times than winning.”

The odds of winning are roughly one in $259 million for Mega Millions and one in $292 million for Powerball.

A LendEDU study found the average Massachusetts resident spends nearly $735 on lottery tickets every year.