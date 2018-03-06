Job fair held to help people who have a criminal background

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Employers from all of Massachusetts gathered in Holyoke Tuesday to collect resumes.

The job fair inside Gateway City Arts building on Race Street in Holyoke was wildly successful.

Dozens of employers accepted resumes from hundreds of eager job seekers. The event was free and open to anyone.

There was a special focus at the event to help people who have a criminal background by offering a free chat with a lawyer to take care of CORI issues that may make it harder to find a job.

It was sponsored by the Greater Holyoke Chamber, Carreer Point, and Green Thumb Industries, which is a marijuana company.

“Who five years ago would have thought that a marijuana company would sponsor a job fair that is attended by the Massachusetts State Police. You couldn’t have dreamed it up five years ago. I’m excited it’s actually happening,” CEO of Green Thumb Industries, Pete Kadens.

“Things that I’ve never known are around my community are available for me and for a lot of these people who don’t have jobs so I’m pretty happy for them,” said Luis Castro of Springfield.

Employers at the event included MGM, Staples, US Tsubaki, J. Polep Distribution and the Log Cabin.

People told 22News the job fair showed the local economy is strong and companies are looking to grow their workforce.