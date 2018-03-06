Jeopardy with a twist keeping seniors one step ahead of schemers

ERVING, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office held their Savvy Senior Jeopardy event at the Erving Senior Center on Tuesday afternoon.

Seniors were paired into two groups, and were given candy for each right answer. Team two came away victorious after a successful bonus round.

Janice Garrett of the Northwestern DA’s Consumer Protection Unit said schemers target seniors since they’re home more.

“When someone is telling you to keep it quiet, they’re telling you to wire money, don’t tell your friends and do it quickly,” Garrett explained. “That’s when you say ‘Woah, woah. This is probably a scam.'”

It was a sentiment echoed by Erving resident Thelma Downs.

“They come through calls and ask for all your money or all your brains, anything,” Downs said. “They’re awful.”

Garrett told 22News they see IRS and medicare schemes a lot and she recommends just hanging up the phone if you believe it’s a scheme.

The Northwestern DA’s Office will hold another jeopardy game at the South Hadley Senior Center this Thursday.