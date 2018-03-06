iZombie – Brainless In Seattle, Part 1 Trailer

(CW) – Liv eats the brains of a hopeless romantic on the next iZombie!

Love is in the air after Liv (Rose McIver) eats the brains of a hopeless romantic, and she can’t stop herself from meddling in Clive’s (Malcolm Goodwin) relationship. Major (Robert Buckley) and Liv continue to try to work through their differences. Meanwhile, Blaine (David Anders) is approached with an interesting offer.

Rahul Kohli, Aly Michalka and Robert Knepper also star. Michael Wale directed the episode written by Heather V. Regnier (#403). The episode airs on March 12, 2018.

If you don’t see the video on your mobile device, click here to view >>

