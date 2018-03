APP USERS: Click here to watch the live stream on your mobile device.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hu Ke Lau in Chicopee will be closing, but not for good, on April 6th for some big changes.

A news conference is being held at the Hu Ke Lau Tuesday about the restaurant’s closing. You can view the news conference live here at 1:00 p.m.

The iconic restaurant will undergo a rebuild and possibly re-branding. The location will stay in the same footprint on Memorial Drive.