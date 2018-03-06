Glamping, mansplain, among 850 new words added to Merriam-Webster Dictionary

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Merriam-Webster announced the addition of 850 new words to their dictionary this week.



Each year the Springfield-based dictionary adds new words and new definitions to terms that have become widely used in popular culture.

This year, words like cryptocurrency, dumpster fire, glamping, and mansplain are among the hundreds of new words added to the dictionary.



“I think that they’re all widely used terms now among the younger generations, and I feel like as we develop more as a society we create new words to use,” said Silas Clish of Turner Falls. “So it makes sense to add them.”



This year, Merriam-Webster also added a new word for people who love words: a wordie.