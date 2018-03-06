Former Trump campaign aide reverses course

(NBC News) Former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg has reversed course, stating he’ll comply with a subpoena from special counsel Robert Mueller.

Nunberg’s decision to comply came just hours after a bizarre and defiant interview with MSNBC’s Katy Tur in which he described the investigation into possible Russian collusion with the Trump campaign a “witch hunt” and that he thought it would be “funny” if he were arrested.

At one point Nunberg also said he thought special counsel Mueller and his team may have something on President Trump.

“I think they may. I think that he may have done something during the election. But I don’t know that,” Nunberg said.

