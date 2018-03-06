Easthampton man arrested after drugs, firearm seized

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton Police and members of the Northwestern District Anti-Crime Task Force arrested a man and seized more than 11,000 bags of heroin, cocaine, cash, and a stolen firearm Tuesday.

Northwestern District Attorney’s offices spokeswoman Mary Carey said 30-year-old William Grajalez-Rios was arrested after officers executed a search warrant at 24 Dartmouth Street in Easthampton.

Carey said officers found 11,500 bags of heroin, 65 grams of cocaine, more than $6,000, and a stolen loaded firearm in Grajalez-Rios’s home.

Grajalez-Rios is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Northampton District Court on several charges including trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, as a subsequent offense, and possession of a firearm and ammunition, as a person previously convicted of a serious drug crime, said Carey.

If convicted of these charges, Grajalez-Rios faces a minimum mandatory sentence of eight years in state prison, and up to 30 years total in prison, said Carey.

According to investigators, the heroin that was seized is worth approximately $58,000 in Hampshire County.