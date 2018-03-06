East Coast braces for second Nor’Easter

(NBC News) Residents along the East Coast are cleaning up from one deadly storm and bracing for another.

In Massachusetts, a seawall protecting the town of Duxbury was breached. Crews are now hustling to protect homes.

“If we lose the seawall we start losing ground and then we start losing houses,” says Duxbury Fire Chief Kevin Nord.

The storm knocked out the electricity to tens of thousands of customers from Virginia to Massachusetts, and some may be without electricity for days.

Meanwhile, another storm is on the way, expected to arrive Tuesday evening with heavy snow and gusting winds.

