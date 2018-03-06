Dr. Phil – “Anthony Scaramucci reveals how marriage survived 11 days in White House”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Last year, Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci became a household name when President Trump named him the White House Communications Director.

But after 11 days on the job, Anthony was fired and kicked to the curb.

Anthony shares with Dr. Phil how in that short amount of time in Washington, he managed to shake up not only the White House but his own house, too, when his wife, Deidre, filed for divorce. For the first time ever, Deidre tells Dr. Phil why she decided not to go through with the divorce.

And later in the show, Anthony helps Dr. Phil with exes, Kevin and Jana, who are at war and won’t stop putting their children in the middle of their battlefield.

