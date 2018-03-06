Cops: Grandmother used Doritos bag to try smuggle meth, heroin, to grandson in prison

MEMPHIS (CNN/WFLA) – Police said a Memphis grandmother used a Doritos bag to try to smuggle heroin, meth and other drugs to her grandson in prison.

Detectives said 68-year-old Sarah Griffin told them she thought she was bringing her grandson a cell phone.

However, police said there was a black object wrapped in electrical tape inside of a Doritos bag that contained an array of drugs from Xanax, ecstasy and marijuana to heroin and meth.

Griffin was arrested Saturday afternoon and charged with attempting to bring contraband into a penal facility for her grandson, Cody Clements.

“She had no idea. She thought it was a cell phone. She met somebody that said they had him a cell phone. Because he’s been calling her from a cell phone inside there,” said Clement’s brother Dennis Demarco.

Griffin told a reporter that she was a good person who donated her time and frequently fed the homeless.

After her arrest, she spent three days in jail and faces a felony charge, which carries a sentence of up to six years in prison, if she is convicted.