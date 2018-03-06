Chicopee Police Officer arrested for alleged rape, kidnapping, assault and battery

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee police officer has been arrested for two counts of rape, kidnapping, and assault and battery.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that state police detectives from the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office arrested 27-year-old Cory Fournier, at the Chicopee Police Department Monday night.

Wilk said he was arrested in connection to an incident that occurred while he was off duty, in Ayer this past weekend. The victim involved in the incident reportedly knew Fournier.

Fournier has been a Patrol Officer in Chicopee for the past three and half years. Wilk said he voluntarily came to the police department Monday to meet with the State Police Detectives.

Wilk said Chicopee Police Chief William Jebb immediately placed Fournier on administrative leave without pay. The department also confiscated his weapon, badge, identification, and personal firearms.