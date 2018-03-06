CCC: Warning labels to be placed on all marijuana infused edibles

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts is preparing for the rollout of the recreational marijuana industry.

With pot shops scheduled to open in July, public safety is a concern among some residents and state officials. As part of their final regulations, the Commission approved a series of safety and warning labels that must be put on marijuana products and edibles.

Once pot shops open, there are two symbols you will see appear on pot products, like marijuana infused edibles, warning that they contain cannabis and are not safe for kids.

The Commission approved the symbols at a regulation meeting Tuesday.

Kay Doyle, Commissioner of the Cannabis Control Commission told 22News, “The marijuana leaf one, I tend to agree with Commissioner Title, it’s the more obviously recognizable symbol.”

Several cities and towns across Massachusetts have already voted to ban pot shops from opening in their communities, including East Longmeadow.

Some residents are worried pot products could get into the hands of children.

Under the regulations, products must also include warnings for potential harms to pregnant users and that it’s against the law to drive under the influence of marijuana.