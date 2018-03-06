Bus driver threatens to “shoot up” school

(WCNC) A North Carolina bus driver is behind bars after deputies say she made a social media threat targeting middle school students and staff.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office charged 32-year-old Lashauna Beachum with two felony counts of making false reports concerning mass violence on educational property.

According to deputies, the social media threats targeted Porter Ridge Middle School but also mentioned several members of the school staff by name.

Officials have not determined a motive behind the post, but detectives say they do believe Beachum had the means or intention of acting on the threat.

