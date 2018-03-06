Birds of Prey exhibit held at Holyoke Community College

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College held a Birds of Prey exhibit Tuesday.

Some of the birds of prey had injuries from planes and even and electric line.

Tom Ricardi pulled the birds of prey out of wooden boxes for students to see. There were hawks, falcons, owls, and even an eagle.

Ricardo showed a red tale hawk, which is most common in New England. He also showed a golden eagle, which gets its name from the back of its head. That bird was 11 pounds.

Ricardi also told the crowd that female birds of prey are usually larger than males.