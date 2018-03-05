Winter Storm Watch For Wednesday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team is tracking the chance for accumulating snowfall throughout the day on Wednesday.

Winter Storm Watch is in effect for all of western Massachusetts Wednesday morning into Thursday morning.

Timing:

Light snow possible during early morning commute

Widespread snow moves in late morning/early afternoon

Moderate snow through the afternoon and evening

Snow ending early Thursday morning

Precipitation Type:

All snow

Wetter, Heavier, & Stickier Snow

Possible Change Over At Times To Wintry Mix

CLICK HERE: Sign up for school closings and weather alerts sent directly to your phone from 22News