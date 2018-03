WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help in identifying the man in the video.

Westfield police posted on their Facebook page that, the man in the video stole a basket full of razors.

He is described as 5’8 tall with brown hair. Police said he also wears glasses.

You are asked to call the Westfield Police Department at (413) 642-9388 with any helpful information.