Types of personal documents you should shred

(WWLP) – Today starts the beginning of National Consumer Protection Week.. which happens to fall right in the middle of tax season.

National Consumer Protection Week is designed to help people protect themselves against having their personal information jeopardized.

From March 4 through the 10th your encouraged to shred sensitive material you might be holding on to. There are certain documents that you should never keep.

The Federal Trade Commission says that sales receipts, paid utility bills and credit card offers should be shredded immediately.

One person told 22News she will be taking advantage of this week to get rid of personal information. “Anybody could use information to take out money from the bank account right? Because the social security number is personal information. But that’s being used everywhere definitely do shred that information.” Hema Menocha

The FTC recommends shredding things like pay stubs or paid medical bills after a year, while tax related receipts and W-2 forms should be shredded after 7 years. Birth certificates, citizenship papers and social security cards are documents you should never get rid of.

This Saturday 22News is holding a shredding event in our parking lot located at 1 Broadcast Center in Chicopee from 9 a.m. to noon.