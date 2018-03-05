Three people taken to hospital after two car crash on Page Boulevard

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people were taken to the hospital after a two car accident on Page Boulevard in Springfield early Monday morning.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News the two car crash happened around 12:50 a.m. Monday.

Walsh said both vehicles were traveling east on the 1900 block of Page Boulevard when one car slid into the other, knocking the car across the street into a wall.

Walsh said all three passengers of the car that hit the wall were taken to Baystate Medical Center.

No word on the extent of their injuries.