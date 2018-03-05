“The Bike Man” hopes his mission “catches on and becomes contagious”

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – For the past year, 22News has been telling you about Bob “The Bike Man” Charland and his efforts to give back to the community.

Now Charland hopes to inspire others so do the same.

It started with fixing up bikes and giving them to kids in need. Now he’s filling bags with basic necessities for the homeless.



But, as Charland anticipates deteriorating health, his next mission is to inspire others to give back in their communities.



“Because I am only one man, I can only do so much, but if more people do it, it catches on and becomes contagious,” Charland told 22News.

Bob’s partnered with police throughout western Massachusetts and Connecticut.



“The time he’s putting in and the things that he’s done,” said Officer Emil Morales of the Holyoke Police Department. “Not just for one community either. He’s all over the place and in different states. I sometimes stop and think how does he do it.”



One Chicopee officer told 22News about how helping “The Bike Man” deliver bikes improved his relationship with kids in the city, especially with one little girl.

“I brought it up to her, ever since that she was calling me uncle Steve,” said Officer Steve Fopp of the Chicopee Police Department. “That just goes to show stemming off what Bob does. It had that effect on this little girl.”



And now officers are using Bob’s generosity as a way to inspire others.



“We got a lot of people complaining about everything but not too many people want to do anything about it,” said Sergeant Ariel Toledo of the Springfield Police Department. “So when you hear about someone like this you want to support them. Someone that actually wants to help.”

“The Bike Man” says he is going to continue to do what he can, for as long as he can, but he hopes his mission lives on even after he’s gone.

