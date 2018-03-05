Supernatural – A Most Holy Man Trailer

(CW) – Can a divine intervention be beneficial for the Winchester brothers? Supernatural is new on Thursdays at 9/8c!
Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) are close to collecting everything they need to open a rift into the apocalyptic world and possibly rescuing Mary (guest star Samantha Smith) and Jack (Alexander Calvert). The one missing ingredient leads the Winchesters to a black market for religious relics where everything is not always as it seems.
Amanda Tapping directed the episode written by Robert Singer & Andrew Dabb (#1315). The episode airs on March 8, 2018.
If you don’t see the video on your mobile device, click here to view >>
Connect with SUPERNATURAL Online:
Visit SUPERNATURAL WEBSITE: http://on.cwtv.com/Supernatural
Like SUPERNATURAL on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/supernatural
Follow SUPERNATURAL on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/cw_spn
Follow SUPERNATURAL on INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/cw_supernatural
Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:
Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield
Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield
Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/