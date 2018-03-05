Supernatural – A Most Holy Man Trailer

(CW) – Can a divine intervention be beneficial for the Winchester brothers? Supernatural is new on Thursdays at 9/8c!

Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) are close to collecting everything they need to open a rift into the apocalyptic world and possibly rescuing Mary (guest star Samantha Smith) and Jack (Alexander Calvert). The one missing ingredient leads the Winchesters to a black market for religious relics where everything is not always as it seems.

Amanda Tapping directed the episode written by Robert Singer & Andrew Dabb (#1315). The episode airs on March 8, 2018.

