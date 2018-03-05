Springfield PD looking for help identifying armed robbery suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police are looking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery last month.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh said the person in the photos is a suspect in an armed robbery of the CVS at 600 State Street on February 21st around 8:15 p.m.

Walsh said the suspect in the photos was confronted after stuffing razors in his pocket. He produced a box cutter, and threatened to cut the store’s employee before leaving the store.

If you have any information on who this person is, call Springfield Police at 413-787-6355. You can also send the Springfield Police Department a message on Facebook or Text-A-Tip. Text CRIMES, then the word SOLVE with your tip.