Sobriety checkpoint in Hampden County Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police are alerting drivers in western Massachusetts about their plan to set up a sobriety checkpoint this weekend.

State Police Colonel Kerry Gilpin said in a release sent to 22News that it’ll take place somewhere in Hampden County Saturday and will continue into Sunday. The checkpoint will be operated during varied hours, and the selection of vehicles will not be random.

State police said the purpose of a sobriety checkpoint is to educate drivers and strengthen public awareness to the need of finding and removing drivers who operate under the influence from the roads.