Shred your important documents at a shredding event March 10th

One way to avoid identity theft is to shred your important documents. Milagros Johnson, Director of the Springfield Mayor’s Office of Consumer Information, shared more about this weekend’s shredding event, and other community events going on all week for National Consumer Protection Week.

Identity Theft Workshop

March 5th

6:30 – 8pm

West Springfield Public Library

Registration is required

Information Table, Meet & Greet staff, Q&A

March 6th

10am – 2pm

Springfield City Hall Atrium

Home Improvement Workshop

March 7th

6:30 – 7:45pm

East Longmeadow Public Library

Registration is required

Shredding Event

March 10th

9am – Noon

22News parking lot