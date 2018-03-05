Shred your important documents at a shredding event March 10th

One way to avoid identity theft is to shred your important documents. Milagros Johnson, Director of the Springfield Mayor’s Office of Consumer Information, shared more about this weekend’s shredding event, and other community events going on all week for National Consumer Protection Week.
Identity Theft Workshop
March 5th
6:30 – 8pm
West Springfield Public Library
Registration is required
Information Table, Meet & Greet staff, Q&A
March 6th
10am – 2pm
Springfield City Hall Atrium
Home Improvement Workshop
March 7th
6:30 – 7:45pm
East Longmeadow Public Library
Registration is required
Shredding Event
March 10th
9am – Noon
22News parking lot