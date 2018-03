NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – An accident on I-91 North in Northampton caused delays north and southbound Monday morning.

A dispatcher for the State Police Northampton Barracks told 22News at least one person was taken to the hospital with injuries. No word on the extent of their injuries.

#MAtraffic Crash, I-91 NB at Island Rd in #Northampton. Left lanes closed, both 91 NB & SB. pic.twitter.com/TqcrvIBPIP — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 5, 2018

State Police posted on Twitter that the crash happened at I-91 Northbound at Island Road in Northampton.

All lanes are now open.