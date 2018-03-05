Rare eagles nest spotted in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An Eagles nest has been spotted on Riverdale Road in West Springfield.

22News shot a video of two eagles perched on a tree near Balise Kia and the Connecticut River on Monday.

According to MassAudobon, eagles rarely breed in Massachusetts, but nests have been confirmed in western Massachusetts on the Connecticut river, at the Quabbin reservoir, and in Northampton and Easthampton.

Local residents said they were surprised the birds were nesting on Riverdale Road, but said seeing an eagle in person is something exciting.

“It’s just such a magnificent bird”, Elizabeth Denny told 22News. “They’re huge, huge and they’re gorgeous. I just love seeing them fly.”

There are more bald eagles in this country than there use to be, with their status improving from “endangered” to “threatened.”