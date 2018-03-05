Proposed steel and aluminum tariffs could hurt trading in U.S.

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – President Donald Trump’s proposed steel and aluminum tariffs are running into opposition from his fellow republicans.



The president is proposing a 25 percent tariff on imported steel imports, and 10 percent on aluminum.



The concept has caused concern among manufacturers as well as consumers.

Consumer reports said we could see increased costs tacked on to cars and appliances, but likely not until 2019.



“I think soda cans are a very obvious one,” said Quinn Malter of Northampton. “At the same time, it’s a metal we use so frequently, and it’s a metal we also recycle.”

President Trump said the tariffs are intended to improve the balance of trade between the U.S. and foreign countries.